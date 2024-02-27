Adam Pearce to ban former world champion from WWE RAW next week at Becky Lynch's request? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax continued their heated feud on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Irresistible Force sneak-attacked The Man when the latter was confronting Rhea Ripley in the ring, and Lynch returned the favor during Jax’s match against Liv Morgan later in the night.

While Nia Jax attacking Becky Lynch did not cost The Man a match, the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match winner interfering in Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax caused the match to end via disqualification. Moreover, Jax will be taking on Lynch in a singles match next week on RAW, but The Man needs to be very careful if she wants a clean victory.

Since The Man needs to earn a clean victory over The Irresistible Force, she can use her backstage influence to request General Manager Adam Pearce for a favor. Ideally, she would want to keep Liv Morgan away from ringside to avoid any interference.

It must be noted that Nia Jax defeated Lynch clean at WWE RAW: Day 1, and hence, believes she should be the one facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 and not The Man. Hence, it is essential for Lynch to defeat Jax without any interference to keep her dominance as the number one contender for the Women’s World Championship intact.

As WWE progresses towards WrestleMania 40, The Man can be pushed for a heel turn, especially by displaying dominance over the authorities backstage. On the other hand, Rhea Ripley can eventually turn babyface as the Stamford-based promotion gets closer to WrestleMania 40 or right after The Show of Shows.

Fans have reacted to Becky Lynch’s promo on WWE RAW

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch cut a promo against Rhea Ripley. In that segment, Dominik Mysterio was present in the ring with Mami, and he yawned at The Man while she was speaking.

This was noticed by the WWE Universe, and they took to social media to side with Dominik Mysterio. Several fans believed The Man’s promos have become monotonous and do not create the hype they used to.

Do you think Becky will defeat Jax next week on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!