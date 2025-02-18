Adam Pearce to ban two major WWE Superstars from RAW on Netflix until WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential move

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has increasingly been dealing with many unruly superstars. After this week’s altercation between two of the show’s top wrestlers, The GM could ban the rogue names. Moreover, the Jey Uso and Gunther ban could be effective until WrestleMania 41.

This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw Gunther trying to mimic and mock Jey Uso’s entrance. The World Heavyweight Champion was met with a lot of boos from the crowd. In response, The Ring General said that people’s opinions hardly mattered and that he would get his thoughts from a professional.

Following this, he headed to the commentary desk and asked Pat McAfee if he thought Jey Uso could beat him at WrestleMania 41. Sensing danger, Michael Cole asked his partner to be careful. However, McAfee, who doesn’t shy away from yeeting, said that he believed it was possible.

This infuriated the leader of The Imperium, who was about to attack McAfee. However, Jey Uso entered the arena while being held back by WWE security officials. The Yeet Master and Gunther clashed in the ring, and Main Event Jey also attacked the security.

Since both these men will be headlining WrestleMania 41, Adam Pearce can’t afford to have either of them injured. Moreover, he also can’t put his security and commentators at risk. Thus, the General Manager could ban both superstars from RAW.

However, the ban may not be complete, and Pearce could order Uso and Gunther to appear on alternate weeks. This would maintain the momentum of the Road to WrestleMania and help keep some much-needed peace on WWE RAW. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Jey Uso’s character has taken an angry turn ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso is one of WWE’s most liked and celebrated babyfaces. The Yeet Master has been riding a huge wave ever since Cody Rhodes isolated him from the affairs of The Bloodline and brought him on the RAW brand from SmackDown. However, Main Event Jey’s character was seen taking an angry turn this week.

The former Intercontinental Champion always mentions how he is proving all his doubters wrong with every achievement. This week, however, instead of a warm confidence, The Uce was seen fuming in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. He also said that just like his Royal Rumble win, he will shock everyone at WrestleMania.

Notably, when security officials tried stopping the fight between Gunther and Jey Uso, the latter was the first to attack the security. Moreover, he was also the man the guards found harder to restrain. Additionally, while Mr. Yeet just wanted to land punches, The Ring General made a tactical retreat and stopped the brawl.

This was very uncharacteristic of the Samoan wrestler, who Gunther mockingly calls WWE’s mascot. It would be interesting to see what the company plans to do by bringing these elements of anger into The Yeet Master’s character.

