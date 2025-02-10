Adam Pearce to ban two WWE legends from major match on RAW upon Rey Mysterio's request? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce will have another busy RAW, which among other things will see Rey Mysterio take on Logan Paul in a Qualifying Match, with the winner advancing to the Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, March 1.

To ensure there will be no outside interference, the WWE Hall of Famer could meet the RAW GM backstage and ask him to ban The New Day from the match.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who are legends in their own right have unfinished business with Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio since their heel turn a few weeks ago. The duo took on the WWE Hall of Famer and Dragon Lee last week, where Logan Paul interfered and helped The New Day prevail.

Thus, to ensure that Kofi and Xavier will not come to The Maverick's aid to return the favor and cost Rey the victory, Adam Pearce could ban the faction from the match to ensure that there would be no outside interference.

It would also let Woods and Kingston continue their complaint train, as they will look to take another shot at Rey Mysterio and LWO, and all those who turned their backs to them after their heel turn.

Adam Pearce takes a shot at Drew McIntyre after SmackDown move

The former World Heavyweight Champion moved to SmackDown and cut a promo on his arrival to the blue brand and his conversation with GM Nick Aldis, subtly taking a shot at Adam Pearce.

Still, the RAW GM didn't hold back and took to social media to take a shot at The Scottish Warrior, with whom he hadn't seen eye-to-eye for months, telling him to "cry more."

"Typical Drew McIntyre, flapping lips and storming out the door. He’ll be fun for a few Fridays, those same lips firmly flush on Aldis…until he doesn’t get his way or gets in his own way, both of which are also typical. Claymore? Nah. Cry more," Pearce wrote on X.

Drew McIntyre was impressive in his debut on SmackDown and went on to beat Jimmy Uso and LA Knight in a Qualifying Match to join CM Punk and John Cena in the Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, March 1.

