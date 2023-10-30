Adam Pearce to ignore 2-time world champion's demands on WWE RAW this week? Looking at what could happen

Adam Pearce has a lot on his plate as the new General Manager of WWE RAW. The 45-year-old has to make matches, prevent brawls inside the ring and backstage, and listen to the incessant demands of the superstars on the red brand.

With that said, there’s one superstar in particular who hasn’t been able to convince Adam Pearce to listen to his demands thus far and that’s The Miz. The former two-time world champion might once again be embarrassed by the WWE RAW General Manager this week.

For those unaware, Pearce and The Miz were involved in a backstage segment on RAW last week. The A-Lister was trying to impress the General Manager with his long list of accomplishments until Rhea Ripley arrived and embarrassed him on live television.

It is possible something similar could happen with The Miz on the go-home RAW for Crown Jewel 2023. This could potentially branch into a storyline wherein the two-time Grand Slam Champion gets tired of Adam Pearce’s alleged lack of respect for him and leave the red brand for SmackDown.

What’s in store for WWE RAW this week?

The October 30th episode of RAW will air from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced a couple of matches and segments for their flagship show this week. One of the matches will see one-half of the women’s tag team champions Chelsea Green take on Natalya in a Trick or Street Fight.

Plus, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will square off against Judgment Day associate JD McDonagh in a non-title match. The outcome of the match might lead to the Irish Ace joining the top RAW faction full-time. The match comes just six days before the Visionary puts his title on the line against Drew McIntyre in Saudi Arabia.

