Adam Pearce to make blockbuster WrestleMania 41 match official on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the chances

Tonight's WWE RAW will continue the build-up of WrestleMania 41, which means Adam Pearce can add more matches to the premium live event's card. From the looks of it, one of the bouts the general manager can announce is Logan Paul versus AJ Styles.

Logan Paul has crossed paths with many WWE RAW stars since returning to in-ring action earlier this year, including AJ Styles. The Maverick eliminated The Phenomenal One from the Men's Royal Rumble match and taunted him on the February 24 episode of the Monday show. Karrion Kross added fuel to the fire on last week's program, which pushed the legend to call out Paul.

On this week's RAW, Styles and The Maverick are set to confront each other. That said, the confrontation could force Adam Pearce into booking the two stars in a singles match at WrestleMania 41.

On a recent Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter said the Stamford-based promotion was planning to feature AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. Hence, tonight's segment could see them engage in a brawl, leading to a bout at The Show of Shows.

The Phenomenal One, who is a multi-time World Champion, being eliminated from the Rumble match by a newer star like Paul might have long-term implications.

Which WWE RAW star has sinister plans for Logan Paul?

The Maverick may be one of the most well-known stars in the roster today due to his social media presence. But that doesn't mean he has won the support of his fellow WWE Superstars. Among the names who are not that fond of Paul is Karrion Kross.

The Doom Walker has been poisoning the minds of many WWE RAW stars lately. He pushed The New Day to betray Big E, played mind games with The Miz that caused him to part ways with R-Truth, and more. From the looks of it, he wants Styles to exact revenge on Paul.

After interacting with The Phenomenal One last week on the Monday show, Kross even asked fans if they were okay with him pushing Styles to get physical with Paul. He also brought up Jade Cargill assaulting her former ally Naomi at Elimination Chamber.

It will be interesting to see what will happen between AJ Styles and Logan Paul on WWE RAW tonight.

