Adam Pearce might not be free of the Chelsea Green curse on WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has put up with Chelsea Green's constant complaints ever since she returned to the company at the 2023 Royal Rumble. She bickered her way into a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign and stressed poor management on his behalf. He's now rid of the 33-year-old as she's been drafted to SmackDown but a new face may be about to give him somewhat of a headache on the red brand.

R-Truth is one of WWE's most popular stars, certainly one of the funniest. He's one half of the World Tag team Champions with The Miz as part of The Awesome Truth. The 52-year-old has had fans in stitches but not so much Adam Pearce who has appeared stressed during their encounters.

Expand Tweet

That was the case on tonight's episode of WWE RAW (May 7) when R-Truth was involved in a hilarious backstage segment. He introduced UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley and tried sorting a tag team title defense against UConn (a basketball team).

A perplexed Adam Pearce shook his head in dismay before R-Truth gave him an overbearing farewell. It appears he's in for another rollercoaster ride with one member of the red brand despite Chelsea Green's departure.

Chelsea Green proposed a Loser Leaves WWE match against WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce

Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce's rivalry was a hilarious back-and-forth that entertained fans on each passing WWE RAW. Their issues ranged from his management and treatment of the former women's tag team champions (herself and Piper Niven).

The Canadian star is headed to Friday Night SmackDown after being drafted with Piper Niven during the 2024 Draft. She hilariously suggested that Pearce was trying to get her drafted back to the red brand after their move.

Moreover, Chelsea Green appeared on WWE's The Bump and put forward an intriguing match idea of herself taking on her former WWE RAW GM.

"Pea-head Pearce should be in no position of management, and I have already tried to pitch with the creative team that we should do a Loser Leaves Town Match, Chelsea Green versus Pea-head Pearce for General Manager."

It's unlikely that Pearce will step into the ring although he is a former in-ring talent. He's a former five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and collided with stars such as CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels in Ring of Honor.

Pearce served as WWE official of RAW and SmackDown from January 2020 to October 2023. He became the red brand's GM while Nick Aldis took over as the manager on Friday nights.