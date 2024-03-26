Adam Pearce must consider bringing popular WWE star back in the title picture following RAW

Over the last few months, Monday Night RAW's roster has been at its best. The addition of superstars like CM Punk and Andrade has further enhanced the red brand. However, it can be argued that due to the amount of stars on the brand, some deserving names have been sidelined.

One such superstar who has been made to sit out is Ricochet. For a while now, the 35-year-old hasn't gotten the push he arguably deserves. However, after his performance on the recent edition of RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce might be forced to bring him into the title picture.

On the red brand's latest episode, Ricochet beat JD McDonagh in a singles match. While his performance during the contest was great, he also received quite a reaction from fans. Something similar happened last week when Ricochet beat Dominik Mysterio on the red brand.

Hence, given his performances and the reactions he has been drawing, Adam Pearce could look to book The One and Only in the title picture. Even if Ricochet isn't booked in the World Championship scenario, it would be good to see him pursue the Intercontinental Championship, a title he once held.

RAW Superstar Ricochet could be pushed into a serious gimmick again

If anything, wrestling is about giving fans what they want to see. The perfect example of this was the rise of LA Knight on SmackDown. When the crowd got behind Knight, WWE had no choice but to push The Megastar. Something similar could also happen with Ricochet.

If the crowd continues to back the 35-year-old, WWE will have no choice but to push him into a serious gimmick again. While his push earlier did not yield the best results, Ricochet has learned a lot since then, and this time around, he could completely turn the tide.

Recent performances could also lead to Ricochet being booked at WrestleMania 40 in some capacity

With WrestleMania less than two weeks away, Ricochet currently finds himself without a match. This outcome would be hard to believe, considering his fierce rivalry with Logan Paul a couple of months ago. However, it's still not too late, and the 35-year-old could still be booked at WrestleMania 40.

If Ricochet can continue performing well on RAW, and if the crowd reacts to him the way they are currently, WWE will be forced to book him in some capacity for The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see if something along these lines happens.