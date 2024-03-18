Adam Pearce needs to keep former world champion in line on WWE RAW to avoid huge change to a WrestleMania 40 title match

The Road to WrestleMania 40 goes through WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, with each episode making it much more complex but also interesting. That being said, the General Managers have to be on their toes at all times because the superstars who feel they belong on The Grandest Stage of All but aren't making the cut will try to squeeze their way into it.

Coming to WWE RAW, GM Adam Pearce has to really be careful about what's going on in the women's divison. For WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship has made it to the match card. On the other hand, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan have been left behind. It so happens that Liv Morgan has the opportunity to make a mess out of a match on WWE RAW, leading to a Fatal 4-Way at The Show of Shows.

For tonight, WWE has scheduled Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match. In the last couple of weeks, Lynch has interfered in Morgan vs. Jax, Jax has attacked Morgan and Lynch backstage, and it's all too tangled. A Last Woman Standing match allows The Man the opportunity to defeat The Irrestible Force, and move on from this complexity.

If The Man is not able to secure a clean victory over Nia Jax, the tangles continue and it will affect the championship match scheduled for WrestleMania 40. To avoid that, Adam Pearce must make sure that Liv Morgan is nowhere ringside during the Last Woman Standing match on tonight's RAW.

WWE RAW has three matches that will determine a huge match for WrestleMania 40

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced a massive 6-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. It will involved teams from both brands to take on The Judgment Day. For WWE RAW, three qualifier matches have been scheduled between six tag teams.

The New Day vs. Alpha Academy DIY vs. The Creed Brothers Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher

The WrestleMania 40 match card has taken an excellent shape with some dream matches such as Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso, Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, and even The Rock's return to the squared circle are coming true!