Adam Pearce to punish 2 former champions following incident involving WWE Hall of Famer? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce might take strong disciplinary actions against two former tag team champions for their heinous activity on the show last week. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day shockingly attacked Rey Mysterio after the show went off air.

Mysterio competed in a men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match last week against Logan Paul but lost the bout. However, the legend's problem was far from over, as Kingston and Woods arrived from behind and carried out a brutal attack. The duo pulled Mysterio to the corner and pulled his groin into the ring post.

Even though Mysterio's LWO mate, Dragon Lee, came out to make the save, he was also outnumbered by Kingston and Woods and powerbombed onto the mat. Security later arrived and got the New Day out of the arena.

However, the attack on the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't a complete surprise. Rey Mysterio had chided both Kingston and Woods for turning their backs on their best friend, Big E, on RAW a few weeks back. The duo had seemingly built hate towards the Master of the 619 from then only, and their attack on him could be a result of that.

Adam Pearce can now suspend the two superstars for their actions, or he could request Triple H to move them on SmackDown. Mysterio might also appear and ask Pearce not to suspend the New Day members, as he vows to take revenge against them.

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee can clash against New Day at WWE Elimination Chamber PLE

If no disciplinary action is taken against Kingston and Woods on SmackDown, Pearce could instead announce a tag team match between Mysterio and Dragon Lee and New Day at the upcoming PLE, Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025.

The Master of the 619 is probably appearing in his last Elimination Chamber event, and he can enter into a tag team match and probably defeat the 12-time WWE Tag Team Champions. It has also been speculated that Rey Mysterio will clash against the newest WWE signee, Penta, in a historic match at WrestleMania 41.

Rey is in the last leg of his wrestling career, and the 50-year-old superstar can call off the shots at WrestleMania 41. He has already appeared in the last two WrestleMania events, feuding with his son Dominik, in a singles and then in a tag team match set up. Therefore, this year's Show of Shows will probably be his last in WWE. It remains to be seen how the Hall of Famer winds up his career in the promotion.

