Adam Pearce to punish 38-year-old star on WWE RAW for his actions a few days ago? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce has a lot to handle on the final WWE RAW before Survivor Series 2023. The General Manager has to prevent Team Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day from attacking each other just days before their WarGames match.

Speaking of Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare could get into trouble for showing up unannounced on SmackDown last Friday. Rhodes can potentially face some kind of financial reparation from Pearce on WWE RAW this week for his actions.

For those unaware, the 38-year-old star arrived after LA Knight’s match against Jimmy Uso to help the Megastar fend off The Bloodline’s attack – leading to speculations that Knight could be the fifth guy in the Men’s WarGames match.

Cody Rhodes’ invasion of SmackDown could draw a wedge between him and Jey Uso. Both Jey and Adam Pearce were escorted out of the blue brand on the orders of Nick Aldis when the former Bloodline member showed up unannounced nearly a month ago.

Jey was fined $10,000 for his actions, but Rhodes got a free pass from Aldis. The SmackDown General Manager told his former opponent to just leave the show. It remains to be seen how Adam Pearce will react to this on RAW.

What’s on tap for WWE RAW this week?

The November 20, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will go down live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. WWE has already announced a couple of matches and segments for the final RAW before Survivor Series.

Here’s the match card announced so far:

Men’s WarGames Advantage Match

Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li

Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew McIntyre addresses his actions

Here's a clip of McIntyre costing Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes their tag team title match on RAW from last week:

Sportskeeda will have complete coverage of the show as it airs.

