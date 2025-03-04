Adam Pearce to punish two former WWE Champions for crossing the line on RAW this week? Possible aftermath explored

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had another outbreak of chaos this week following The Elimination Chamber. The Scrap Iron was forced to involve almost all the security officials deployed on the Monday Night show to control two former WWE Champions. Now, there’s a possibility that Pearce could punish CM Punk and Seth Rollins for their unruly behavior.

The Second City Saint was furious when he entered the squared circle this Monday. After all, he was screwed out of his chance to go to WrestleMania 41 and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship by Seth Rollins.

However, a hot-headed CM Punk also took shots at John Cena for selling out to The Rock. He also spewed venom at The Final Boss for thinking he could change the landscape of the company the way he pleased.

While calling out The Visionary, however, The Straight Edge Superstar looked into the camera and asked Becky Lynch to take her husband away. This prompted an angry Seth Rollins to enter the arena, which resulted in a brawl between him and CM Punk.

Despite Adam Pearce sending in security and asking both men to calm down, they kept attacking each other. Even after they were separated, the duo threw hands again when they saw each other backstage.

Owing to this, the RAW General Manager could penalize them with a hefty monetary fine. He could also limit their appearances on upcoming RAW shows or suspend them altogether for several weeks. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

CM Punk could still get himself a spot at WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk has been talking about headlining WrestleMania 41 for years. However, the three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion failed to win the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber this year. However, The Second City Saint could still get himself a match in Las Vegas.

His beef with Seth Rollins could see him enter a non-title match against The Architect to settle their feud. CM Punk had said that the former two-time WWE Universal Champion had his undivided attention. This is exactly what The Visionary has been looking for since Punk’s return to the company at the 2023 Survivor Series.

The Voice of the Voiceless could also speak to Paul Heyman and call in his favor. This could potentially insert him in either the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed Championship match at WrestleMania 41. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for CM Punk.

