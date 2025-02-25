Adam Pearce to remove major WWE Superstar from the RAW brand as a punishment for his actions? Possible move explored

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will be busy again in the coming days following the Women's Tag Team Titles match on Monday. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dethroned Naomi and Bianca Belair to become the new champions.

However, they couldn't have done it without Dominik Mysterio's help. He interfered in the match and did his best to help Liv and Raquel win.

Dirty Dom distracted the referee, as well as Naomi and Bianca, allowing his on-screen girlfriend and Raquel to take advantage and win the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Still, Adam Pearce could sanction Dominik Mysterio for his interference. Pearce could have a backstage segment with him and address what happened during Monday's title match.

What the sanction could be remains unclear, but a suspension, a rematch with the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, who will be out for revenge after what happened Monday on RAW with Finn Balor's interference in Bron's match with Dominik Mysterio, or a handicap match against Naomi and Bianca are likely options.

However, what Adam Pearce could also do is remove Dominik Mysterio from RAW and send him to SmackDown. It could happen, especially now that Liv and Raquel are the Women's Tag Team Champions and can appear on either RAW or SmackDown.

Thus, Dirty Dom, Liv, and Raquel could leave The Judgment Day and move to SmackDown, with the former champion making a fresh start away from Finn Balor and the faction.

As one of the top heels in WWE, Dominik could be a great addition to the SmackDown roster, while Adam Pearce wouldn't have a problem with his departure, since the two don't see eye-to-eye.

If this were to happen, Finn Balor would also have the chance to reform The Judgment Day, as Carlito would be the only one remaining, with JD McDonagh still out with an injury.

RAW GM Adam Pearce concerned about Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens feud

Things have been out of control between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens lately, and the two superstars will collide in an Unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber this Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

Adam Pearce, who announced the match last week on RAW, took to social media and shared his concern about the feud between the two former best friends.

"Sami is right. I’ve seen 20+ years of the story he and KO have told. Battles together and in opposition. Championships won. Wars devoid of honor. So it goes again. I’ve seen how far this can go. I’m afraid of how far this can go. It’s not official. It’s unsanctioned," Pearce said.

However, given what we have seen so far, the most likely scenario is that the feud between Sami Zayn and KO will not end inside the Elimination Chamber, but will continue to a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 41 in mid-April.

