Adam Pearce's two newest signings to ruin Gunther's 600-day celebration on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

Gunther is set to celebrate 600 days as Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW tonight, but Adam Pearce's potential new recruits could spoil it.

Several new faces made surprise appearances in this year's men's Royal Rumble match, including Bron Breakker. He entered the bout at number 20. Despite a dominant performance, Breakker was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. Since then, some backstage segments have hinted that he could join the red brand soon. If the former champion signed with RAW, he might bring Baron Corbin along.

The Ring General is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the company's history. Gunther will celebrate another impressive feat tonight as he will complete 600 days as champion. Since securing the gold, he has defended it against several top talents, but Breakker could be the one to finally dethrone him.

Breakker and Corbin are rivals-turned-friends in the developmental brand, and their unexpected pairing has benefited them. On Sunday, they won the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and they could continue their dominant run by taking down The Imperium.

Gunther and Bron Breakker have unfinished business since they clashed in 2022 for the NXT Championship. The 26-year-old defeated The Austrian Anomaly in a high-stakes match. Hence, Breakker could demand a shot at his former rival's Intercontinental Title immediately after joining the red brand.

What does Gunther want to change in his match against Bron Breakker?

Gunther and Bron Breakker had a highly physical showdown in 2022

Gunther and Breakker have delivered many exciting matches throughout their WWE tenures. Their clash in NXT was praised by many, but the Intercontinental Champion still wanted to change something about it if given the opportunity.

On The Rob Brown Show, Gunther said although he enjoyed the abovementioned match, it was a bit rushed since he was moving to the main roster then. If given a chance, the WWE RAW Superstar wanted to lock horns with Breakker on a bigger platform:

"I enjoyed that match. It was kind of a little bit rushed because it was my transition to the main roster. So I was always kinda like it had to happen. I wish we could've done it with a little more build to it on a bigger platform. But he's young, and I just got started on the main roster. I'm very confident that in the next years in the future we will run into each other again," said Gunther.

Now that Breakker is about to move to the main roster, he could face The Ring General in a rematch on a massive show.

Who else will be present on WWE RAW tonight?

Besides Imperium, top stars like Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Kabuki Warriors, The Judgment Day, and more will be present for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

It remains to be seen if Breakker will sign with WWE RAW and bring Baron Corbin with him.

