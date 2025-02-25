Adam Pearce to take major title off WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW tonight? Potential last-minute decision explored

WWE RAW’s General Manager Adam Pearce could soon be forced to make a big decision and strip a reigning champ of their title. Pearce may even make this change ahead of the champion’s title defense on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. However, taking the Women's Tag Team Championship off Naomi could lead to some big consequences.

Naomi and Bianca Belair will face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the red-branded show this week with the Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line. The champions had lost their previous bout to the challengers owing to a timely distraction by Dominik Mysterio. This time, however, The Glow could lose out on fighting because of Jade Cargill’s return.

The Storm was ambushed in the parking lot of a SmackDown show ahead of the Survivor Series. The 32-year-old could return this week, and since she was the original champion, Adam Pearce would ask Naomi to hand her the doubles gold.

This could upset the Samoan wrestler and cause her to turn heel. She could also interfere in the title defense match, costing Cargill and Belair the match. While this is a strong possibility, all of this is speculation at this point.

WWE could expose Naomi as Jade Cargill’s mystery attacker

Ever since Jade Cargill was taken off television, the identity of her mystery attacker remains unknown. No word has been received from The Storm either, which could possibly clear up the matter. However, there is a high chance that Naomi is the assailant behind the ambush on Cargill.

WWE has thrown subtle hints showcasing that The Glow actually attacked the 32-year-old to replace her as Tag Team Champion. Aside from the title glory, she could have also taken Cargill out because of jealousy and the growing friendship between Belair and The Storm.

Notably, The EST of WWE and Naomi have been great friends for several years. However, after Jade Cargill arrived in the Stamford-based promotion, her friendship with Belair seemingly surpassed the bond between The EST and The Glow.

Moreover, the Samoan wrestler could also be salty about the two-time WWE Women’s Champion choosing Cargill over her as her tag team partner. It will be interesting to see if Naomi is really the one behind ambushing and injuring The Storm.

