Adam Pearce to unveil major plans for Gunther's next challenger during his hiatus from WWE RAW? Exploring what could happen

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz. While the Austrian was victorious against The A-Lister, it was the latter who gained plenty of praise for his performance.

However, due to the loss, Miz will not be able to challenge for the title as long as the leader of Imperium is the champion.

Hence, it will be important for the Stamford-based promotion to find a new opponent for the Intercontinental Champion. While several names on RAW could challenge him, General Manager Adam Pearce could take things a step further to find the Austrian his next opponent.

In the coming weeks on RAW, Pearce could conduct a tournament to determine who will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. This tournament will be similar to the ongoing tournament on SmackDown to find next challenger for Logan Paul’s United States Championship.

While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see WWE follow it. By doing so, the promotion will ensure that every member of the red brand gets an equal opportunity to face the Intercontinental Champion.

Wrestling veteran does not see 4-time champion dethroning Gunther

Since becoming Intercontinental Champion in June 2022, no one has been able to come close to dethrone Gunther. While several big names have tried their best, the European superstar has powered through the competition. However, the one man who many believe could beat the champion is Chad Gable.

Gable has faced Gunther on previous occasions and even has a win over him via countout. This, according to many, makes him the favorite to dethrone the champion.

However, as per wrestling veteran Bill Apter, Gable won't be the next Intercontinental Champion. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said:

"I can't see that. I can't see that. I can see an excellent match again. But I cannot see that [Intercontinental Title] changing, no." [From 02:00 onwards]

You can check out what Bill Apter said about Chad Gable winning the Intercontinental Championship in the video below:

If not Gable, then it would be interesting to see which superstars hold the credibility to dethrone the Austrian. Given he is the longest reigning IC Champion in history, the promotion will have to book a big name to be the next champion.