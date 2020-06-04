AEW Dynamite Results (June 3rd, 2020): Two title matches, Tazz and Cage call out Moxley

Two titles were on the line

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured two title matches. Cody defended the TNT Championship against Jungle Boy. The AEW Tag-Team Championships were also on the line as Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defended their titles against Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian.

We also had Chris Jericho in singles action. After last week's bust-up with Mike Tyson, Jericho was in action against Colt Cabana. Former Women's Champion Nyla Rose was also in action as she took on Big Swole.

FTR were also on tonight's show and they had a message for The Young Bucks in a sit down interview with Tony Schiavone. Read on for full results.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (C) vs Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian (for the AEW Tag-Team Championships) on AEW Dynamite

Havoc took shots at Omega early on with Kenny hitting back as good as he took them. Havoc soon took control and yanked at Omega's face. The challengers effectively traded tags early on.

Omega and Page soon took control and unloaded on Jimmy Havoc. Havoc asked them to hit him as hard as they could. At one point in the match, Penelope Ford tried to get involved but she couldn't get Hangman Page down. The referee spotted Ford and decided to kick her out of the arena.

Jimmy Havoc used this distraction to attack Kenny Omega and Hangman Page from behind with a wrench. It wasn't enough to keep Page down for the 3 count. Omega and Page soon hit a Crusher and Shooting Star combo for a nearfall.. They were starting to take control of the match at this point.

Your #AEW Tag Team Champions are dismantling the SuperBad Squad in this fast-paced double team attack!



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/b1Qpx0Goya — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020

The finish saw Omega and Havoc isolate Jimmy Havoc and hit him with The Last Call for the win.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page def. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite