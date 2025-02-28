AEW legend to make WWE return at Elimination Chamber and save Cody Rhodes from The Rock? Exploring potential reunion

Cody Rhodes and The Rock's segment on SmackDown last week has left millions around the world buzzing. The Final Boss made a strange offer to Rhodes to become a corporate champion, which would mean a heel turn for The American Nightmare, changing the landscape of the company ahead of WrestleMania 41.

AEW legend Arn Anderson could make an appearance at Elimination Chamber, potentially stopping Cody Rhodes from accepting The Final Boss' offer and reuniting with him as his new manager. Anderson used to manage the Undisputed WWE Champion during the latter's time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and has often made WWE appearances over the past few months.

Anderson also shared a backstage moment with The American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2024 right before the latter's title defense against Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules Match. The legend has often heaped praise on the second-generation star in his media appearances, and would possibly love to join him in the Stamford-based company as well.

Cody Rhodes is set to answer to The Rock's massive offer at Elimination Chamber. The American Nightmare has a tough call to make, with any side of the coin having implications on his Undisputed WWE Championship run on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

While The Final Boss would love if Rhodes accepted his offer, a potential rejection could bring out a version of the former that many don't want to witness. A potential appearance from Arn Anderson could slow things down.

(Please Note: This is just speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Backstage update following Cody Rhodes and The Rock's segment on SmackDown

After making headlines around the world with their face-to-face interaction on SmackDown, The Rock and Cody Rhodes are all set for their appearance in Toronto for Elimination Chamber.

WrestleVotes provided an update on the backstage environment following their segment on the blue brand, stating that there was some 'uneasiness' among the roster given that The Rock had returned.

"Unhappiness isn't a word I've heard described for what happened on Friday night. I do think there's some uneasiness, especially with some of the talent that may be affected now that he's back in the fold. But yeah, I wouldn't say no. And as far as what went down on Friday. I believe, I mean, I haven't heard otherwise that what they had scripted transpired," stated the report.

The WWE Universe has been waiting for Elimination Chamber to see how Rhodes will react to The Rock's unexpected offer. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men next.

