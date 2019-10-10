AEW News: Cody Rhodes not impressed with Chris Jericho's 'lazy' Dynamite promo

Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho

Cody Rhodes is not happy with Chris Jericho's Dynamite promo

This week's episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite opened with Chris Jericho cutting a scathing promo on his Full Gear opponent, Cody Rhodes. The promo included Jericho taking shots at Cody's family, including his late father and WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

On the most recent episode of The Road to AEW on TNT, Cody addressed Jericho's Dynamite promo this week, and criticized it for drawing the wrong kind of heat and being 'lazy'.

"So wouldn't that have been enough?. Myself, coming off the two biggest wins of my career, entering the prime of my career at the beginning of AEW against the world champion, Chris Jericho? Nov. 9, Full Gear, Baltimore Maryland, Royal Farms Arena, that should have been enough.

"But Chris did what his lot often does, he wanted to escalate the scenario. He called my dad a son of a [expletive]. Who's that for? Is that heat, are you getting heat on a dead man? Is this Memphis? No if it's heat on anybody it is heat on me because people would assume that I would corroborate which such a nonsensical and carny statement, and I would never. You want to know what else it is? It's lazy."

Cody was not the only member of the Rhodes family to object to Jericho's promo on Dynamite this week, as Dusty Rhodes' daughter also felt the promo was lazy, posting the following comment on Twitter.

Real lazy promo work as usual from Le Champion at least they found him a better fitting jacket — Bruja de Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) October 10, 2019

Jericho will have his first AEW World title defense on next week's episode of Dynamite, and his challenger will be Darby Allin, who won the right to face Jericho for the title on this week's episode of Dynamite.

