AEW News: Cody Rhodes praises WWE's original developmental territory 

Wrestling fans who are familiar with the WWE product will be aware that in the early 2000s, several WWE Superstars trained in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). On Twitter, Cody Rhodes put the promotion over and stated that it had some of the best trainers.

So so much. It was very wild-west but I had the best trainers and it was done as a mini-territory(which was challenging because you really had to make an effort to get fans to buy tickets to see ya’). Met some wonderful people. Danny Davis built a wrestlers’ paradise there. https://t.co/MjQfei6Shq — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 26, 2019

What is OVW?

OVW was the original developmental territory for future WWE Superstars. The promotion was its own entity and served as a 'minor league' for future professional wrestlers. Some of the graduates from OVW include Cody Rhodes, Shawn Spears, Brock Lesnar, Batista, Randy Orton, CM Punk and John Cena.

WWE severed its ties with the promotion, which was located in Louisville, Kentucky and relocated to FCW in 2008. FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling) would actually become the building blocks of WWE NXT in 2012.

What became of OVW?

OVW began partnerships with promotions such as Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling among others. Last year, it was announced that 6-time WWE Hardcore Champion Al Snow had bought the promotion.

Al Snow actually got OVW certified as a trade school so that athletes can learn not only about wrestling, but also the finer points of broadcasting. He said:

"Last year I bought Ohio Valley Wrestling and I believe today we are getting our accreditation for trade school. We have a two-year curriculum for the trade school so athletes can come to not only learn the skills and psychology of the in-ring performance, but all aspects of sports entertainment and broadcasting."

OVW was founded by Danny Davis in 1997 and has now evolved into a trade school as well as a promotion.