AEW will offer another WWE Hall of Famer a lucrative deal after signing Edge (Adam Copeland), believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Allan Funk believes WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix could follow in her husband's footsteps and join AEW.

Over three years ago, Edge (Adam Copeland) returned to in-ring competition after nearly nine years of absence. Following a three-year run in WWE, the Hall of Famer left the company after his contract expired last month. On October 1, 2023, The Rated-R Superstar made his AEW debut at WrestleDream.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Funk and former superstar Rene Dupree discussed the possibility of Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, going to AEW. The former WCW star speculated that The Glamazon could receive a good deal from Tony Khan's promotion like her husband.

"Dude, he's [Edge] got two or three kids. He's married to Beth Phoenix, who's also a wrestler. So, I'm sure she can get a sweet deal there, too," Dupree said. "Oh yeah, she probably will after his deal," Funk replied. [3:25 - 3:36]

Why did Edge leave WWE?

Following his debut at WrestleDream, Edge (Adam Copeland) spoke about his move from WWE to AEW. In an interview with CBS Sports, The Rated-R Superstar explained why he decided to leave the Stamford-based company.

The Hall of Famer disclosed that he felt his former employer had no major plans for him. However, he added that it was nobody's fault.

"I kind of got the sense there wasn't really a plan [for me in WWE]. I get it because what else do we do? What else is there to do? And after 25 years, I've literally done everything there. So what do we do? It wasn't anybody's fault. I was coming up against creative walls, too. I was having a hard time coming up with ideas, and that's not usually the case. I think they were, too."

