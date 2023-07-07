After Bloodline and The Judgment Day, will a new faction become the biggest in WWE following a heel turn? Exploring the possibility

The Bloodline and The Judgment Day are two factions that are going through a rough time in WWE. While there's a visible beef between Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day, The Bloodline has had a Civil War going on ever since The Usos turned their back on Roman Reigns.

Based on the current scenario, it seems as if time is not the best for factions. With Judgment Day and Bloodline experiencing a lot of tension, WWE can further spice things up by adding another betrayal story to the cards.

On SmackDown, if Santos Escobar turns heel and betrays Rey Mysterio, this could lead to the Latino World Order ( LWO) storyline becoming as big as The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. A heel turn from Escobar would also create an interesting storyline on the blue brand, considering the brand seems focused on The Bloodline.

While this is mere speculation, it will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to explore this path in the near future. Santos Escobar was last seen competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

The Bloodline story will continue on SmackDown this week

On the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns will be put on trial by The Usos. This development comes right after The Usos defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Not only did they beat The Bloodline, but Jey Uso became the first man to pin Roman Reigns in 1294 days.

After the event, The Usos took to Twitter to announce that they would be putting Roman Reigns on trial this week.

"This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes"

While there are many speculations revolving around the Tribal Court segment, one thing is certain, it will be full of entertainment. It will be interesting to see how things progress with this storyline leading up to SummerSlam.

The Judgment Day once again saw Finn Balor and Damian Priest clash

This week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio faced Seth Rollins in a one-on-one match. While The Visionary won the contest via DQ, towards the end, Damian Priest seemed ready to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

However, interference from Finn Balor did not allow Priest to do so. Balor did not only interfere and attacked Rollins, but he also pushed Priest out of the ring in what seemed to be a mistake. Naturally, there was an argument between Balor and Priest, which led to Seth Rollins escaping comfortably.

While the World Heavyweight Championship did not change hands, the tension within The Judgment Day did not cool down either.

It will be interesting to see if the faction makes peace and works together or if they go separate ways.

