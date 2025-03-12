After Jade Cargill, Naomi to secretly attack another major WWE star due to recent events? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Naomi recently revealed herself as Jade Cargill’s mystery attacker. The Glow said that she acted for the sake of her friend Bianca Belair, as she couldn’t see The Storm leech off her success. Interestingly, there is a chance that the SmackDown star could now secretly attack IYO SKY for the same reason.

The Women’s World Champion recently did an in-ring segment with The EST of WWE and Rhea Ripley. Mami asked Belair why she was sitting at ringside for their match and accused her of helping IYO SKY. Ripley also said that Belair should have minded her business with Naomi and Jade Cargill instead of meddling in hers.

The Damage CTRL member tried to stop the other two wrestlers from arguing but was shoved aside by Mami. SKY tried again but was shoved away by Bianca Belair this time. In response, the Japanese superstar slapped both of them, reminding them that she was the Women's World Champion and wouldn’t tolerate any disrespect.

While IYO SKY was seemingly in the right for dealing with Ripley and Belair the way she did, this might not sit well with Naomi. The Glow could secretly attack the Damage CTRL member for the sake of her friend, just the way she assaulted Cargill. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Naomi and Jade Cargill could face each other at WrestleMania 41

Naomi had been enjoying a lot of success in WWE till Jade Cargill returned to the company. The Glow was the Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside her friend Bianca Belair. She also received title matches against former WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax.

While Naomi suffered defeat in her match with The Irresistible Force and later lost the tag team title to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, her championship hopes were still alive due to the Elimination Chamber. But The Storm’s sudden assault sidelined her from the match.

This was followed by another brutal attack by Jade Cargill moments after she confessed to ambushing her. On top of it, the friend for whom she did all of it, Bianca Belair, has also abandoned her. This could make her snap, causing her to ambush The Storm once again and turn heel.

The former AEW star would be prepared this time, and the ambush could turn into a backstage brawl. Stopping the fight, Nick Aldis could book both women in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the two superstars.

