After Jimmy Uso, WWE to write another Smackdown Superstar off television this week? Potential booking explored

Jimmy Uso's fortune took a bloodthirsty turn on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Big Jim in a singles match and proceeded to indulge in a cruel act of busting his opponent open. By the time the entire segment was over, the OG Bloodline member was profusely bleeding and will likely be written off WWE television for the foreseeable future.

However, Jimmy might not be the only SmackDown superstar to suffer this fate. On the upcoming episode of the blue show, Braun Strowman will be going up against Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing Match. The Monster Among Men will need to bring his A-game to this fight, considering it's not just The Samoan Werewolf he will need to fight but Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga as well.

Given that Strowman doesn't have a proper storyline after Jacob Fatu, and WWE is presumably aiming to push The Samoan Werewolf as a singles star, The Monster Among Men may lose the match. To completely write him off WWE television, The Bloodline members could be booked to launch a round of brutal assaults on the former Universal Champion.

With Strowman out of the picture, Fatu could be pushed for the United States Championship to make his singles journey a success. Braun Strowman could eventually return to avenge himself against The Samoan Werewolf once The Bloodline member secures the gold.

Jimmy Uso's bloodbath raised concern among fans

During Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther on WWE RAW, Big Jim getting maimed at the hands of The Ring General is all the fuel Jey Uso needed to prepare himself for WrestleMania 41. However, Jimmy getting busted open was a part of the storyline, which may have gone a little too far.

A video surfaced on social media that showed The Bloodline member blading himself under the ring before attempting to save Main Event Jey from Gunther. Fans pointed out that Jimmy Uso may have gone too deep with the blading because the amount of blood he shed was higher than usual.

Concerns about his well-being have been raised among the WWE Universe, but the company is yet to give an update about his condition and future plans. Nevertheless, it can be safely confirmed that Jimmy Uso has been written out of WrestleMania 41.

