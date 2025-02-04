After Roman Reigns, another OG Bloodline member may have been written off WWE TV

Roman Reigns didn't win the Royal Rumble, meaning he still doesn't have a title shot at WrestleMania 41. To make matters worse, after CM Punk eliminated him, he saw Seth Rollins assault him twice with his signature move, The Stomp.

As a result, WWE commentator Michael Cole announced Monday on RAW that The OTC was dealing with injuries and would take time off to recover. In the main event of the show, we also saw another OG Bloodline member sustain injuries after Kevin Owens assaulted Sami Zayn and injured him after using the piledriver.

Roman Reigns could cost Seth Rollins and CM Punk their title shot at WrestleMania 41

It is safe to say that after what happened at the Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will collide at WrestleMania 41. This is why WWE pulled the former off TV and had The Best in the World enter the Elimination Chamber.

Seth Rollins could be another RAW Superstar who would enter the Chamber Match, meaning that WWE could bring Roman Reigns back in Toronto on March 1, with The OTC costing his rivals a title shot at 'Mania and setting the stage for a Triple Threat Match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Sami Zayn will come back for revenge on Kevin Owens

After using the piledriver on his former friend, Kevin Owens opened the way for a feud with Sami Zayn. The latter will take time off as part of the storyline to help build the feud with KO, and WWE will bring him back on time for a WrestleMania match with the former world champion.

And like in Roman Reigns' case, Sami could show up at the Elimination Chamber and cost KO the victory and a title shot, setting the stage for a match between the two former friends at 'Mania.

WWE wants to put the focus on Jey Uso

Jey Uso has been unstoppable lately and got another push by WWE following his win at the Royal Rumble. The Yeet Master has momentum on his side and is expected to go after Gunther to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Thus, WWE Creative could have decided to pull two of the top OG Bloodline members off TV to focus more on Jey Uso and the build-up of his match with The Ring General.

Jey has a golden opportunity to become World Champion for the first time in his career, and WWE Creative will put the focus there for at least the weeks before the Elimination Chamber.

