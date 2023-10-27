AJ Styles and 3 other WWE Superstars LA Knight could have in his corner for the contract signing on SmackDown

LA Knight will put pen to paper on SmackDown as he signs a contract for a one-on-one title match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

Knight may be the most over Superstar on the WWE roster today, and he has plenty of momentum heading into Riyadh. However, Reigns has The Bloodline with him, handing The Tribal Chief an advantage.

Fortunately, The Megastar may not have to fend off The Bloodline alone. On that note, let's look at four WWE Superstars LA Knight could have in his corner for the contract signing on SmackDown.

#4/3. AJ Styles and Karl Anderson come to LA Knight's aid

The Bloodline has no shortage of enemies on the blue brand. AJ Styles was beginning to become a problem for the team, but Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa executed a heinous backstage assault on The Phenomenal One to put him on the sidelines.

Karl Anderson, Styles' friend and fellow stablemate, tried to avenge the assault but suffered The Bloodline's wrath. Since then, The O.C. has not been seen on television.

Both men have been out of the public eye for more than a month, and it's time for The O.C. to come calling for The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns and his family should be on the lookout for a vengeful AJ Styles and a determined Karl Anderson.

#2. John Cena

John Cena has been instrumental in propelling "The Yeah Movement." The sixteen-time World Champion introduced Knight as the next contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel.

In a sense, Cena owes Knight. The Champ desperately needed an ally when Styles was abruptly taken out of the spotlight. The Megastar stood up alongside Cena to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane.

Although they started rocky, Cena and Knight are strong allies at the moment who can count on each other. Thus, LA Knight could call upon the Leader of the Cenation for the upcoming contract signing on SmackDown.

#1. Randy Orton makes a stunning comeback

After months of rampant speculation, news outlets have a tentative timeline for Randy Orton's much-anticipated return. Orton is expected to be back by Survivor Series 2023.

With the timeline in sight, WWE may jump the gun and bring the fourteen-time World Champion much earlier than anticipated. The Bloodline may spoil LA Knight's plans by taking Cena out of commission, removing the Number One Contender's only major ally on the main roster.

Enter Randy Orton, another person with a score to settle with The Bloodline. Orton was embroiled in a feud with Reigns and his family before suffering his back injury. He could pick up where he left off on SmackDown by standing in Knight's corner.

