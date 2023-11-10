AJ Styles' real-life friend to attack him and turn heel on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

AJ Styles has been absent from WWE TV ever since he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso backstage. This caused The Phenomenal One to miss out on a couple of shows, but he’s reportedly scheduled to return to the ring on the November 10, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown.

During the time he was absent, The Bloodline saga continued to move forward. Unfortunately, the storyline between The Bloodline and The O.C. was paused. In fact, Karl Anderson was left alone given that Luke Gallows had knee surgery in September 2023.

Now that The Phenomenal One is returning to WWE, he may have to face the wrath of Karl Anderson for getting himself involved with The Bloodline in the first place. If Styles was around, Anderson probably would have been able to work in tag team matches instead of being completely left out.

If Anderson confronts The Phenomenal One, it’ll mark his heel turn on WWE SmackDown, providing a fresh angle for The O.C. and pivot AJ Styles into a singles run. In fact, his singles run can be used as an opportunity to book him against Roman Reigns given that Styles is supposed to be The Tribal Chief’s last rival before Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Fans have given their verdict for AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns

WWE fans aren’t thrilled with how Roman Reigns is booked for every event. They’ve grown tired of watching The Tribal Chief rise as the victor against some of the greatest names, and even being absent from WWE shows and premium live events.

When news of AJ Styles becoming Roman Reigns’ next opponent emerged, it didn’t thrill the fans. Some believe it’s just another superstar being presented to The Tribal Chief to defeat.

Not only are fans frustrated over Reigns’ booking, Superstars such as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have taken shots at him for his limited presence in WWE.

Do you think AJ Styles stands a chance against Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

