AJ Styles to reunite with top star after 8 years for his WrestleMania feud against LA Knight? Exploring the possibility

AJ Styles shocked the WWE Universe when he attacked LA Knight with a steel chair during the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the titular Premium Live Event in Australia last month. While Styles' dislike for Knight was a known fact, no one expected him to interfere in the Chamber match.

On SmackDown's first episode after the event in Australia, LA Knight was seen roaming with a steel chair while searching for The Phenomenal One. However, Nick Aldis informed Knight that he had asked Styles to skip the show. While this disappointed The Megastar, another potential development could do the same.

Now that AJ Styles is aware that LA Knight is after him, the former could return with some backup. On SmackDown, Styles could bring about the WWE debut of Tama Tonga. For those unaware, Styles and Tonga were part of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

While their time in Japan did not end on the best note, both superstars have matured enough to let bygones be bygones. A major reason why this speculative angle could turn out to be true is because Tonga is reportedly set to arrive in WWE.

AJ Styles revealed why he attacked LA Knight at Elimination Chamber

Since returning to WWE in December 2023, AJ Styles has been on a villainous path. First, Styles confronted his teammates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, after which he sneakily attacked LA Knight. Many in the WWE Universe wanted to know the reason behind the latter.

During an appearance on the Johnjay & Rich: After Words podcast, Styles commented on why he attacked Knight. The Phenomenal One mentioned that Knight was the reason why he wasn't a part of the Elimination Chamber Match.

"I was hiding out because I'm committed to the beating that I was gonna give LA Knight. He's the reason why I wasn't in the Elimination [Chamber Match] in the first place. For some reason, he needed to be on their commentary team. You know what? He's a turd, and he had to pay the price for putting his - getting in my business. I'm glad I'm not the only one who thinks that [LA Knight is a piece of human garbage]," said Styles.

Given the direction WWE is heading, it seems certain that AJ Styles and LA Knight will face each other at WrestleMania 40. It would be interesting to see who prevails in the battle of equals.

Will LA Knight exact revenge on AJ Styles in the coming weeks? Share your views in the comments section below.

