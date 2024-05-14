Alexa Bliss must not return to WWE with Uncle Howdy under any circumstances

Two stars that fans have not seen on WWE programming for a while are Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy. Interestingly, both stars are no strangers to each other and have shared history. Despite their connection, they shouldn't reunite just yet once they return.

Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy's paths began crossing with each other at the beginning of 2023, teasing a possible partnership or even reunion with Bray Wyatt. However, both stars became absent due to personal reasons. Alexa became a mother and Howdy, who is rumored to be Bo Dallas, lost his real-life brother, Bray. Now, numerous reports indicate that they are about to return soon, but it shouldn't happen with both of them being partners.

The dynamic between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt can never be replicated

One of the biggest unexpected duos that emerged during the pandemic era was between The Fiend and Alexa Bliss' dark character. Not many people thought their chemistry would pull in many audiences, but it remains memorable today.

If Alexa returns with Howdy, it might come off as somewhat replacing Bray and Bliss' partnership as it will introduce a new partner for the former RAW Women's Champion. Howdy and Bliss may have worked before when Wyatt was still present, but now that it's just between Howdy and Alexa, they will continuously draw comparisons.

The Goddess is better than being a dark villain

Alexa has portrayed numerous characters in WWE, but one that stood out the most was her run as a heel known as The Goddess. From the looks of it, returning to that character could certainly have positive results.

While her dark character with Bray was good work and is memorable for her stellar portrayal, being The Goddess and playing as a heel comes off naturally for her and most of her accomplishments happened during this character.

Alexa Bliss hasn't been involved in any important feuds for a while

Before Alexa Bliss' absence, she was involved in a RAW Women's Championship feud with Bianca Belair en route to the 2023 Royal Rumble. However, the talk of the town regarding their face-off was Alexa's teasing partnership with Uncle Howdy.

Once Alexa returns, she should be involved in other feuds that could catapult her back to the title picture. Working with Wyatt in the past has overshadowed her feud, and this could happen again if she teams with Howdy. For now, it would be best for Bliss to focus on a single run.

