Alexa Bliss News: The Goddess is given new role on Monday Night Raw 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.70K   //    27 Nov 2018, 07:34 IST

Alexa Bliss has been handed a shocking new role on Monday Night Raw
Alexa Bliss has been handed a shocking new role on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss may be a former Women's Champion but The Goddess' recent concussion has allowed her to step out of the ring and into a much bigger role on Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Bliss hasn't been in the ring in months, ever since she suffered an arm injury at the hands of Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell. Bliss was able to return to the ring a few weeks later but once again she was sidelined when she suffered a concussion at the hands of Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey at a live event ahead of Evolution.

Bliss was then replaced by Alicia Fox and has since been seen as an authority figure on Raw since she put together the Women's team for Survivor Series, a team that was victorious over their SmackDown rivals.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss was part of this weeks Monday Night Raw as was appointed as a sort of General Manager of the Women's Division by Baron Corbin after stating "you look good, I look good, it makes sense."

Bliss has been rumoured to be taking on a role of authority in the company in the coming weeks and this update now means that Bliss isn't expected to return to the ring anytime soon.

What's next?

This could be a test for WWE ahead of TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs since Bliss is still expected to be given the Raw General Manager's job following the event because Baron Corbin is expected to lose his match to Braun Strowman and lose his spot as the Raw General Manager. 

Do you think Alexa Bliss is a wise choice for General Manager? Have your say in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
