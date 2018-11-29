Alexa Bliss Rumor Mill: Huge update on the in-ring future of WWE's Goddess

Gary Cassidy

Will we see Bliss compete in the ring again?

What's the story?

There's been an incredible amount of speculation regarding the future of Alexa Bliss after injury seemingly brought her hugely successful career thus far to a standstill - rumours only furthered by the former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion's new role on the red brand.

However, it seems like Bliss has given a huge hint that she will indeed be returning to the ring, by confirming that she's now back working between the ropes in WWE's Performance Center.

In case you didn't know...

While it's been a fair few months since we've seen Alexa Bliss in the ring, WWE has made sure to utilise The Goddess' natural microphone skills by positioning her in an authority role on WWE RAW.

Bliss has been out of action ever since she suffered an arm injury at the hands of Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell, with only a short return since hitting a major speed bump in the form of a concussion when she faced off against Nia Jax.

Speculation surrounding Little Miss Bliss' future was only furthered when her match with Trish Stratus became a tag team match before Five Feet of Fury was removed from the match altogether.

Being named the captain of the RAW Women's team for Survivor Series, though, seems to have positioned Bliss for the role of General Manager, or at least co-GM, with Baron Corbin appointing Bliss to the role on Monday Night RAW.

The heart of the matter

Well, while Alexa Bliss' appointment to the role of authority figure is great news in that we'll still see her on television, many members of the WWE Universe were clearly concerned that it may spell the end of Bliss' role as an in-ring competitor.

Little Miss Bliss, though, has eased some worries by taking to social media to confirm that she's on the road to recovery - posting that she is indeed back in the squared circle, as she returns to WWE's Performance Center.

What's next?

Do you prefer Alexa Bliss in the role of an authority figure or as an in-ring competitor? Let us know in the comments.