All 3 references from Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' SmackDown confrontation and what it meant

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes met on SmackDown a couple of weeks ahead of their two-night WrestleMania 40 clash. The two megastars are familiar with each other's handiwork given their bout at The Show of Shows last year.

The Tribal Chief talked about the time he worked with Seth Rollins and how that concluded, additionally, Rhodes had a few key career points of his own to focus on. Let's take a look at what references were discussed in Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' SmackDown segment:

#3. The Bullet Club

Shortly after his WWE release in 2016, Cody Rhodes joined Ring of Honor and was associated with NJPW too. In December of that year, Rhodes made his first appearance on New Japan Pro Wrestling and announced himself as the newest addition to the Bullet Club.

The Bullet Club's history extends well into the promotion with Finn Balor being the founder in 2013. In the aftermath of his departure from NJPW, the faction continues to group across promotions with the remaining members. Cody Rhodes was a part of the group for three years and was also a leader of the group for a while. He still pays homage to the faction by signaling the 'Too Sweet' gesture following massive wins.

This week on SmackDown, Rhodes responded to Roman Reigns that he has experience being in factions. The American Nightmare proceeded to proclaim he was wearing his 'bullet cufflinks' and knew a thing or two about the betrayals that came along with the territory.

#2. Cody and Dustin Rhodes' first tag team title win

In 2013, The Shield was growing on fans despite being a heel stable. In May of that year, all three members were champions - Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) won the United States Championship while Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, the WWE Tag Team titles.

Four months later, Cody Rhodes and his brother Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) teamed up to form The Brotherhood. They actively competed in the tag team division and were soon involved in a feud with The Shield. On an edition of RAW in October 2013, Cody Rhodes and Goldust defeated Reigns and Rollins to win their first and only reign as Tag Team Champions.

Cody Rhodes reminded Roman Reigns last week that his brother and he had easily conquered The Shield making their WrestleMania 40 tag team bout nothing of much concern. While The American Nightmare wanted to make a statement, there was a minor error, he stated that the Rhodes brothers were the first to defeat The Shield when it was Randy Orton, Kane, and Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) in June 2013.

#1. The Shield's betrayal and breakup

The Shield was one of the hottest WWE stables in the past decade. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) came onto the main roster in 2012 at Survivor Series and proceeded to become icons.

Two years after their main roster debut the trio broke up with Seth Rollins being the first to crack. In 2014, Triple H led The Authority assisting Randy Orton against The Shield. The Game had another trick up his sleeve convincing Rollins to turn on his brothers. This heel turn shocked many, given the tight-knit brotherhood the three stars had going.

During their confrontation on SmackDown last week, Roman Reigns indirectly highlighted the incident in a bid to plant doubt in Cody Rhodes' mind. And whether it was a good decision for him to trust the World Heavyweight Champion to be his tag team partner at WrestleMania 40.