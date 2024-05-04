All 7 WWE stars who declared for the King of the Ring tournament (May 3, 2024)

After Backlash France, WWE will be gearing up for the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, which will be held on May 25, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While participation in the Queen of the Ring tournament is yet to be confirmed, the same cannot be said for the King of the Ring tournament. Numerous superstars have already declared their names to compete in this prestigious event.

In this article, we will discuss the seven WWE Superstars who declared for the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

#7. Gunther will compete in the King of the Ring 2024

Gunther lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, during his first appearance post-WrestleMania XL on the April 22, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, The Ring General declared his name for the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

Moreover, the Imperium leader expressed his strong desire to emerge victorious in the tournament.

#6. Drew McIntyre & #5. Xavier Woods will also compete in the tournament

During a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, apart from Gunther, Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods also announced their participation in the King of the Ring tournament this year. This announcement came during a confrontation between The Scottish Warrior and The New Day.

Following a heated argument, both Woods and Drew declared their intent to compete in the tournament. It is worth noting that the last time WWE held this iconic event in 2021, it was Xavier Woods who was crowned as the King of the Ring.

Apart from this, it is important to note that Drew would reportedly not be back on television immediately due to an injury. This forges uncertainty over the former WWE Champion's participation in the 2024 King of the Ring despite his declaration to compete in the tournament.

#4. Carmelo Hayes declared his name for the King of the Ring

During the final episode of SmackDown before Backlash France, Carmelo Hayes appeared in a backstage segment with General Manager Nick Aldis. During that segment, Melo announced his entry into the King of the Ring tournament this year.

The declaration by the former NXT Champion has ignited excitement among fans, with many people rooting for Melo to emerge as the victor.

#3. Santos Escobar & #2. LA Knight declared their names for the 2024 King of the Ring

Apart from Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar and LA Knight have also declared their names for this year's King of the Ring tournament. The Megastar announced his participation after emerging victorious in his match against Angel on the blue brand.

Knight's declaration for this tournament also garnered a huge reaction from the live crowd in France.

#1. Sheamus aims to win the King of the Ring for the second time in his career

Since returning to Monday Night RAW, Sheamus has been engaging in verbal exchanges with Drew McIntyre, both on the show and on social media platforms. However, in one of his recent social media posts, The Celtic Warrior seemingly ensured his participation in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Sheamus expressed his desire to be crowned as the King of the Ring once again, hinting at his intention to win the tournament for the second time in his career. For those unaware, The Celtic Warrior previously won this prestigious tournament back in 2010.

