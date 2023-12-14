All 8 WWE legends and veterans who returned in 2023

WWE underwent several changes this year, from a consolidation with Endeavor to a few signings and returns.

2023 was also prive to Randy Orton's highly anticipated return after a year. Roman Reigns continued to reign supreme as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio rose to a pedestal that cannot be toppled.

In addition to the above, a few WWE veterans and legends in the industry made surprise returns. Let's take a look at a few noteworthy ones:

#8. Savio Vega assists Bad Bunny

WWE Backlash 2023 was one of the company's most rooftopping events 2023. Music sensation Bad Bunny faced Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

Before his match, Bad Bunny was spotted backstage in heavy conversation with Savio Vega and Rey Mysterio. Vega handed the musician a kendo stick as a gift for later use in his match.

While his match with Priest was interrupted by his fellow Judgment Day teammates, Bad Bunny had a backup, too. Rey Mysterio and the LWO ran out to help the musician. Vega stood near the entrance and pounced on Finn Balor, who attempted to escape. All the chaos led to Carlito eventually making his surprise return as well.

#7. Kurt Angle wants to replace DX member

2023 was promising for WWE RAW as they celebrated 30 years of programming.

Popular faction D-Generation X made their presence known. Only this time, they were a member short, with Billy Gunn being associated with AEW. However, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac were certain not to let it affect them.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle joined in a hilarious segment with DX. Their celebrations ended when Imperium crashed the party, and Triple H was reunited with Seth Rollins, who confronted Gunther on their behalf.

#6. Edge and Beth Phoenix take vengeance

WWE Royal Rumble never ceases to be full of surprises, and this year's one had no shortage of it.

Cody Rhodes returned as the 30th entrant in the Royal Rumble match after a torn pec that took him out for most of 2022. He proceeded to win and challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania.

Last year, Edge (aka Adam Copeland) feuded with The Judgment Day, who turned on him after all he had done for Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. At Extreme Rules, The Eradicator attacked Phoenix, who attempted to save her husband, and a feud ensued.

A few months later, Edge returned as a surprise entrant in the match at the Royal Rumble but was attacked by the same faction that had taken him out. Ripley also added to the assault but came face to face with The Glamazon. This culminated in a mixed tag team match between Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor against Beth Phoenix and Edge.

#5. Lita reunites with former rivals

Lita officially hung up her wrestling boots in 2006. She continued to make sporadic appearances in varied segments and occasions.

In 2022, she faced Becky Lynch in a blockbuster match for the RAW Women's Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer teased a feud with Charlotte Flair, which died down.

A year later, The Man was involved in a feud with Bayley, and Damage CTRL left no stone unturned to cement their status. During a steel cage match between The Man and The Role Model on an episode of RAW in February, Lita ran out to save Lynch from a hellish beatdown at the hands of Bayley's friends.

This later led to a WrestleMania match where Lita teamed up with Trish Stratus after what seemed like ages.

#4. Trish Stratus reverts to old ways

Lita and Becky Lynch were engaged in battle with Damage CTRL, but the numbers game was at their disadvantage.

Shortly after Lita returned, Trish Stratus clarified her stance by siding with her real-life best friend, and Becky Lynch. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were the women's tag team champions.

Lita and Becky Lynch challenged them for the titles and won. They later clashed at WrestleMania 39 in a six-woman tag team match. Their reunion, however, was short-lived when Stratus turned heel and attacked Lita backstage on an edition of RAW, taking over her spot with Lynch to defend the tag team titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Stratus turned on Lynch after they lost and kickstarted her heel run. The Hall of Famer took Zoey Stark under her wing amid a singles rivalry with The Man.

#3. The Undertaker chokeslams rising WWE stars

The Deadman is known for his regular WrestleMania appearances despite retirement. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

At the 30th anniversary of RAW, The Undertaker brought back his American Bada** persona, making his entrance on his classic motorcycle. He sided with Bray Wyatt in his confrontation with LA Knight ahead of their Pitch Black match.

Following the segment, The Undertaker whispered something into Wyatt's ear, which he later cited was something he would never disclose to anyone.

A few months later, on an edition of NXT, John Cena, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, and The Undertaker made their way to the brand in a rare appearance. The Phenom chokeslammed Bron Breakker with Carmelo Hayes by his side, making the experience unforgettable for the promising WWE stars.

#2. John Cena's multiple WWE returns teasing retirement

The multi-time WWE Champion returned on the last edition of SmackDown of 2022, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory considered John Cena his idol and took multiple shots at him over the past year to get his attention. The Cenation Leader finally gave in, and the two collided at WrestleMania 39 for the United States Championship, which Cena failed to win.

A few months later, John Cena returned at Money in the Bank, teasing a feud with Grayson Waller, but that did not pan out. In August, the 46-year-old was back with a schedule for the next few months, touring worldwide for the company's live tours. He even competed in his first match in India at the Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad on September 8.

At Crown Jewel, the Doctor of Thuganomics squared off against Solo Sikoa in what seemed to be his last match.

#1. The Rock's electrifying return on WWE SmackDown

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appeared on The Pat McAfee Show in September, discussing missed opportunities for mega feuds in WWE.

The Great One reflected on how a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 was almost set in motion but was derailed due to the merger with Endeavor. He also talked about his other ventures that kept him occupied outside the ring.

Following his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on September 15, The Rock surprised fans with a return. He interrupted Austin Theory, who talked back only to end on the receiving end of the legend's signature moves - The Rock Bottom and The People's Elbow.

Pat McAfee also took a shot at the former United States Champion in a bid to show his place.