Analyzing 3 similarities between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre as referenced by Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

In the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre was involved in a heated segment with World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins to kick off the Red brand. During this, the Visionary made a bold claim by stating that the Scottish Warrior reminds him of CM Punk by calling both of them 'hypocract'.

The World Champion stated how the Scottish Man initially worried about the Bloodline and blamed them. However, nowadays he has just become an honourary member of the Samoan faction. Even Rollins stated that he wouldn't be surprised if Drew needed the Bloodline to beat him at WrestleMania 40 by calling him the Rock's chosen one.

With the Visionary comparing Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, let's analyze three similarities between these two gigantic stars.

#3. Both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre had won the 'Superstar of the Year'

One of the similarities between Punk and Drew is that both stars had already won the Superstar of the Year Slammy awards in their career. The Best in the World won this prestigious award in 2011 which many fans even claimed was the peak of Punk's career. Even the iconic history between him and John Cena also took a massive development on that year.

On the other hand, the Scottish Warrior had won the Slammy for Superstar of the Year in 2020 which could also be seen as the pandemic era.

Drew McIntyre emerged as the victor in the Men's traditional Rumble match at the beginning of that year. This later led to a massive showdown at WrestleMania 36 where he secured triumph over Brock Lesnar and became the WWE Champion.

#2. Both made their sensational comeback in WWE

In 2014, CM Punk controversially left the Stamford-based Promotion and took a prolonged absence from the company. However, after getting elated by fans on numerous occasions, the Best in the World made his sensational comeback in August 2021, where he debuted in All Elite Wrestling. Eventually, things didn't go the way he wanted which resulted in him being terminated from Tony Khan's promotion.

Meanwhile, this all ended up in something that fans never hoped to witness as CM Punk made his sensational comeback in WWE at last year's Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live event.

A comparable path is also pursued by Drew McIntyre as the former Royal Rumble winner was also fired from the company in 2014. However, McIntyre made his earth-shaking return on April 1, 2017, during NXT TakeOver: Orlando and presently emerged as one of the biggest stars in the Stamford-based Promotion.

#1. Both only held the Intercontinental Championship once in WWE

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre had another thing in common as both held the Intercontinental Championship only once in their career. The Scottish Warrior bested the IC title in 2009 after defeating John Morrison in a title bout. However, he lost the championship at the hands of Kofi Kingston on May 23, 2010.

Talking about the Second City Saint, Punk triumphed in the Intercontinental Championship by conquering William Regal in a title bout on the January 19, 2009 episode of Monday Night RAW. Since this title reign, Punk hasn't won the IC title again yet in the company.