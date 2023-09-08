Another former AEW star could return to WWE alongside CM Punk - Exploring the possibility

CM Punk has been the talk of the WWE Universe. World Wrestling Entertainment is doing bigger business than ever before, but there's a chance that the Sports Entertainment juggernaut could get a shot in the arm if The Straight Edge Superstar makes a return.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was fired by AEW after several incidents with various stars of the promotion. Despite that, many believe he could find his way back "home" to WWE.

Not only might he return, but there's a chance that Punk may bring his close friend Ace Steel along. Steel has been a producer and member of the creative team in All Elite Wrestling but has reportedly been released in the wake of CM Punk's dismissal.

Punk and Steel have been friends for a long time. If CM Punk and Triple H negotiate a potential return to WWE, The Straight Edge Superstar may require a position in the promotion for Ace as well.

Of course, Steel is no stranger to the Stamford-based company. He was under a development deal in the past. Additionally, he was a coach for the promotion until January 5, 2022, when he was released, allegedly due to budget cuts.

Triple H has reportedly either signed or is close to signing LA Knight to a five-year deal with WWE

Beyond potentially signing CM Punk and Ace Steel, Triple H and WWE are reportedly hard at work to re-sign another major star. In this case, they are hoping to negotiate a new long-term deal with LA Knight.

Apparently, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut wants to lock Knight down for quite some time, as the rumored deal is for up to five years. If his contract is up in 2024, this would keep him with the promotion until at least 2029.

The Megastar has exploded in popularity and has been on the receiving end of a steady push in recent months. While there were signs of a push beforehand, it truly kicked off at SummerSlam with the Slim Jim Battle Royal.

Since his win at SummerSlam, The Megastar has gone on to successfully pin former world champions. Both Finn Balor and The Miz have fallen to the former Million Dollar Champion.

Beyond just wins and losses, he has been given consistent mic time. Additionally, multi-time WWE Champion John Cena gave Knight his endorsement at the Payback Premium Live Event.

