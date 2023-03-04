Another handshake, lone warrior - 4 ways Cody Rhodes can prove he's a better man than Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns finally interacted tonight on WWE SmackDown. The highly anticipated promo kicked off the show and captivated the WWE Universe. Cody took the first shot at The Tribal Chief and wondered why he felt the need to bring The Bloodline to the ring with him.

Reigns asked Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman to exit the ring and then placed his titles on the canvas. Reigns sarcastically asked Rhodes if he had ever won either of them and claimed that his father, Dusty Rhodes, never spoke about him while he was mentoring a young Tribal Chief.

The American Nightmare vowed to defeat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania but said, "may the better man win," before the two superstars shook hands to end the promo.

Listed below are four ways Cody Rhodes can prove he's a better man than Roman Reigns after SmackDown.

#4. Cody Rhodes could ignore Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

The Tribal Chief has sent Paul Heyman to WWE RAW a couple of times, and he has already made the rivalry personal for Cody Rhodes by making lewd comments about his wife. The Wiseman successfully got under The American Nightmare's skin and will likely try to do so again before WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes could prove he's a better man than Roman Reigns and not engage with Heyman if he tries to make things personal again. The Tribal Chief has struggled mightily with his ability to let go of a grudge, and Rhodes would already be a step ahead of him there if he simply ignores Heyman moving forward.

#3. He could compete weekly leading up to WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has not competed in a match since defeating Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber. Sami Zayn is still focused on bringing down The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline, but it appears Reigns has completely moved on to his WrestleMania opponent.

Cody Rhodes defeated Chad Gable last Monday night on RAW and may decide to keep racking up wins until the biggest match of his career next month. It would be a strong message to send to Reigns as he watches from home or his luxurious locker room backstage.

#2. The American Nightmare could come to the ring alone at WrestleMania

Cody made his shocking return to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38 as Vince McMahon's hand-selected opponent for Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare got an incredible reaction and was well on his way to becoming a main eventer before tearing his pectoral muscle last year.

His entrance at this year's WrestleMania may be even more impactful because it may be the night he achieves his dream of becoming WWE Champion. Roman will likely have Paul Heyman ringside and possibly members of The Bloodline.

Instead of an elaborate WrestleMania entrance, Cody Rhodes could simply walk alone to the ring with a purpose as the crowd sings along to 'Kingdom' by Downstait.

#1. Cody Rhodes could offer to shake Roman Reigns' hand after defeating him at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns will likely have several tricks up his sleeve at WrestleMania to try and ensure his historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion continues. Rhodes has no intentions of cheating to achieve his dream and wants to dethrone The Tribal Chief on his own.

Reigns and The Bloodline will likely continue to try and play mind games with Cody on the road to WrestleMania. The 37-year-old will have to overcome all the obstacles along the way and keep his mind focused on the biggest match of his career.

Cody Rhodes could prove to be the better man by defeating Roman Reigns cleanly at WWE WrestleMania and offering to shake his hand after the match.

How do you think Rhodes' main event match at WrestleMania will pan out? Let us know in the comments section below.

