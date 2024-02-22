Are the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber matches too predictable? Analyzing the Road to WrestleMania

The 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber has some exciting feuds leading up to its matches, and interesting qualifying matches to determine the participants in the titular match. However, there are still some downsides to the final Premium Live Event before WrestleMania 40.

The 2024 Elimination Chamber's build-up began this month with several qualifying matches on RAW and SmackDown. The Men's tag team division also held a tournament to determine the opponents of Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. While the card is stacked with top stars and interesting stories, it still feels that the premium live event is getting overshadowed by WrestleMania XL.

Most matches in the upcoming PLE are predictable because WWE kept hyping WrestleMania. Predictably, Becky Lynch will mostly come out as the winner in the Women's Chamber Match because she has been building a storyline with Rhea Ripley since her return to the promotion. With that being mentioned, The Eradicator will likely retain her Women's World Title against Nia Jax.

The same goes for the Men's Chamber Match, with Drew McIntyre overwhelmingly favorite to punch his ticket for the World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows. Both men have been actively feuding for a while since CM Punk was written out due to an injury.

Expand Tweet

The only match that isn't that predictable is The Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, and it's mainly because they haven't interacted much as they're in different brands. Also, they have other feuds to deal with heading into the Elimination Chamber.

What is the status of The Bloodline for the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber?

The Bloodline made the Road to WrestleMania a bit more interesting

Some major stars missing from the upcoming Australian event are The Bloodline members. While many hope they could see the entire group in action before WrestleMania 40, that won't happen.

Roman Reigns revealed on SmackDown that he won't be attending Elimination Chamber: Perth. Recently, Triple H also revealed that The Rock's schedule wouldn't allow him to appear at the marquee event. There is no confirmation if Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will appear, but they currently have no matches planned.

Which superstar was reportedly removed from the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber?

One star who was heavily rumored to appear at the February 24, 2024, Premium Live Event was Jade Cargill, who made her main roster debut at this year's Royal Rumble. However, it seems like the Stamford-based promotion had a change of plans and didn't include her in the lineup of the Women's Chamber Match.

Expand Tweet

It's interesting what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber.

Do you think that the match card of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is predictable? Share your views in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE