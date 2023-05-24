"Are you trying to see my f***ing p*nis?" - When Brock Lesnar yelled at a kid who was following him

Brock Lesnar is one of the most terrifying superstars in all of pro wrestling. The Beast has dominated the competition for as long as he’s been active in the business. Outside of wrestling, Lesnar and his wife, Sable, are extremely private with their personal life. The former WWE Champion rarely interacts with fans. One interaction, however, stands out because of odd reasons.

Wade Barrett once recalled how Brock Lesnar yelled at the iconic Gold’s Gym in Texas. The former Intercontinental Champion told Inside the Ropes during a 2019 interview, The Beast was being chased by a kid who followed him all the way to the men’s locker room.

“There was one incident and in my entire time on the road I saw Brock in a gym once,” Barrett said. “We all were working out at Gold’s Gym somewhere in Texas and there was a bunch of us there prior to the show. It’s like you know midday… something like that.” [01:34 – 01:52]

The SmackDown commentator said Brock Lesnar walked to the gym and told them about a kid that’s been following him around. Barrett said he saw a 16-year-old boy trying to creep up on Lesnar. He further stated that the kid followed Lesnar all the way to the men’s toilet after the latter completed his workout. Barrett, who was with Bray Wyatt, then heard Lesnar screaming, “Are you trying to see my f***king pe*is” to the boy.

“I just looked at Bray Wyatt and he kind of shrugged his shoulders. We all knew something bad was about to happen. We were just waiting. We were frozen in time. Suddenly all you hear is, ‘Are you trying to see my f***king pe*is,’ followed by this terrified 16-year-old running out of there, through the door, never to be seen again.” [04: 24 - 05:05]

Brock Lesnar is set to battle Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions 2023

The two bitter rivals will meet this Saturday at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. The match was booked after Brock Lesnar showed up a couple of weeks ago on RAW to cost Cody his World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. After destroying The American Nightmare, Lesnar challenged him to a fight at Night of Champions.

Cody accepted the match the following week on RAW. The two men would engage in a bitter feud that reached its boiling point this past Monday on the red brand. Lesnar attacked Cody before the show, crushing his arm with a crate. A defiant Cody would later show up in the ring, only to have his arm destroyed in a Kimura lock.

The show ended with an interaction between Cody Rhodes and Triple H. Their feud started after WrestleMania 39, when on the RAW after the show, Rhodes was betrayed by Lesnar.

