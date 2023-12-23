Authors of Pain to injure former WWE Champion at New Year's Revolution? Exploring potential feud

New Year's Revolution is set to be the special theme for WWE SmackDown on January 5, 2024. This marks the first edition of Friday Nights in the year 2024 and is also part of WWE's New Year's Knockout Week.

Recently, there has been speculation about the potential comeback of the Authors of Pain in the Stamford-based Promotion on SmackDown, especially after the vignette featuring Karrion Kross in the latest episode of the blue brand.

This has led to the potential tease of an alliance between the former NXT Tag Team Champions and Karrion Kross. If this probable scenario unfolds, the alliance might launch an unexpected attack on Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits at the upcoming New Year's Revolution 2024.

This belief stems from the last match of The Herald of Doomsday, where he clashed against The All Mighty in a losing effort.

Additionally, recent reports have emerged stating that Kross and the Authors of Pain are set to make their debut as a trio on the January 5, 2024, edition of Friday Nights, increasing the likelihood of this potential scenario unfolding.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness how the company will book Akam and Rezar along with Karrion Kross on the blue brand leading up to Royal Rumble 2024.

Is New Year's Revolution a premium live event of WWE?

Following the announcement of the New Year's Revolution edition of the Friday Night show, there is some confusion among fans regarding whether this will be a premium live event from the company or just a special edition of SmackDown.

The company's next premium live event is Royal Rumble 2024, scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. New Year's Revolution is simply going to be a themed edition of SmackDown, as the company aims to shape its first blue show of 2024 uniquely.

For those unaware, not only SmackDown but WWE RAW is also themed as Day 1, 2024, which was previously a premium live event from the company.

Additionally, Triple H recently announced the first weekend of 2024 as the New Year's Knockout week, which also includes some digital exclusive shows from the Stamford-based Promotion.

Also, the return of special-themed weekly shows is certainly something that fans anticipate, adding an extra layer of excitement for the audience. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold on January 5, 2024.