From The WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage news on Jeff Hardy's status for Money In The Bank

Will Jeff Hardy be able to qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match

Will Hardy defeat Daniel Bryan tonight on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Jeff Hardy is the United States Champion and recently moved over to SmackDown Live, but tonight he will have the chance to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, even though he is expected to defend his Championship at next month's pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

Hardy returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 last year alongside his brother Matt and the duo won the Raw Tag Team Championship.

Having someone like Hardy in the Money in the Bank ladder match would definitely add some experience to the field since it was the Charismatic Enigma and his brother who revolutionised the ladder match back in the Attitude Era.

Hardy has been a fighting a fighting Champion over the past few weeks and most recently he defended his title at Backlash against Randy Orton.

The heart of the matter

Hardy is scheduled to face Daniel Bryan tonight on SmackDown Live in a last chance qualification match for Money in the Bank.

The winner will then go on to face Samoa Joe next week on SmackDown Live, but according to WrestleVotes on Twitter, Hardy is actually set to defend his Championship at the Money In The Bank next month.

Regarding Smackdown tonight, as of last week a US Title match was planned for Money In The Bank. With that said, I’m not expecting a Jeff Hardy win tonight unless those prior MITB plans have changed. I guess he could theoretically win & lose to Joe next week but we’ll see. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 22, 2018

This could mean that Hardy will either win the match against Bryan tonight on SmackDown and lose to Joe next week or lose tonight's match and go on to set up a match for his Championship at the event in four weeks time.

What's next?

Hardy takes on former World Champion Bryan tonight on SmackDown Live in the hopes that he will win and go on to face Samoa Joe next week.

Author's take

It's a shame that Hardy won't be in the match, since he's definitely got experience with ladders, but it will be interesting to see who steps up to take on the United States Champion since Randy Orton has been missing since Backlash and has recently undergone knee surgery, which means he isn't expected back until SummerSlam.