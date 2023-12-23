Backstage WWE personality to resume in-ring persona after 25 months? Analyzing the likelihood

We are approaching the end of the year 2023, and WWE's next premium live event is Royal Rumble 2024.

Fans have already witnessed numerous surprises and returns in the Stamford-based promotion this year. However, there are reports of The Authors of Pain returning to the company. According to the latest reports, the former RAW Tag Team Champions are planning to make their return to WWE SmackDown.

Amidst this, speculation arises about the return of Drake Maverick to the squared circle by reuniting with AOP. For those unaware, since being rehired by WWE after his release, Drake is currently working in a backstage role in the company. The last time he competed in the ring was on November 8, 2021, which is almost 25 months ago.

Also, during his in-ring tenure with the company, Drake Maverick was aligned with the Authors of Pain, working as both their manager and tag team partner.

Expand Tweet

As reports of the Authors of Pain circulate, many believe that the eight-time 24/7 Champion might also be seen as an on-screen character rather than being involved in a backstage role. However, this potential scenario is unlikely to unfold, as the reunion between these two is not discussed backstage amidst the return of the powerhouse tag team.

Additionally, there might be a possibility that the company will showcase AOP with Drake Maverick in a few segments to promote the former NXT Tag Team Champions upon their comeback. However, Maverick will be more focused on his duties as a backstage official.

Despite the unlikelihood of the reunion, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming months and when the Authors of Pain will make their in-ring return in the Stamford-based promotion.

When was the last time Author of Pains wrestled in WWE

The last time Akam and Rezar competed in WWE was during an edition of Monday Night RAW, where they, along with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, currently known as Buddy Matthews in All Elite Wrestling, faced off against the team of Street Profits and Viking Raiders.

The match resulted in AOP's victory in their final bout. After this, in September 2020, the tag team of Akam and Rezar was released from the company.

Expand Tweet

Later on, a report emerged on August 30, 2023, stating that the Authors of Pain were re-signed with WWE in 2022. This has been done prior to the return of Vince McMahon as chairman in January 2023, and they were on the internal travel list as of May 2023.

Also, during the most recent episode of SmackDown, vignettes shown by Karrion Kross indicate that the group is set to return in the coming weeks.