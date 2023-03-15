Bad Bunny confirmed for WrestleMania 39? Former WWE Champion fuels rumors, chances analyzed

Bad Bunny has become one of the celebrities that made a memorable impact in WWE. Not only did he participate in a few appearances, but he also stepped inside the squared circle. From the looks of it, he might have some time for WrestleMania 39.

While on Sony Sports Network's show, Next Stop Hollywood, Bobby Lashley shared that there's a possibility of Bad Bunny being present at WWE WrestleMania 39. The former Universal Champion also noted how he was a fan of having celebrities in the company.

"It's an exciting time to be a wrestling fan, but on top of it, if you think about all the other possible players that could possibly pop up at WrestleMania this year (pauses). Bad Bunny, there's a possibility. We want some of those names to come into the business. Some of the guys are like, "Ah, well," but I like it. Bring in as many big names as possible."

Aside from Bobby Lashley's insights, the rapper also has a free schedule heading into the April premium live event, as he is not touring at the time. His next performance will be on April 14 for Coachella.

The Puerto Rican rapper was last seen last year at WWE's Royal Rumble event, entering at number 27. He eliminated Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler but was later thrown out by the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar.

It's been a while since the award-winning rapper was in the Stamford-based promotion, but his ties with the company haven't weakened. It was recently announced that he will host the upcoming WWE Backlash event in Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny shares how he wanted to join the action in WWE

Numerous celebrities and musicians have guested at the Stamford-based promotion throughout the years, yet only a few have wrestled inside the ring and even won a title.

While on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the former 24/7 Champion shared how he has been a fan of wrestling ever since he was a kid. He then revealed that when contacted by WWE, Bad Bunny chose to wrestle instead of simply staying on the side.

"I love wrestling since I was a kid. In my songs, I've a lot of wrestling references. WWE said, 'Woah, this guy has found us, so we should do something for him.' So they asked if you want to be a referee or be at the side. I said I want to fight."

Bad Bunny would definitely be an exciting addition to WWE WrestleMania 39. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see if the rapper will be present for The Show of Shows.

