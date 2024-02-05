Bayley to cost Kabuki Warriors their Tag Team Titles against popular stars on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring potential swerve

Bayley officially left Damage CTRL last week on SmackDown, but she could still make her presence known tonight on WWE RAW. While The Role Model is not advertised to be in action, her former teammates are scheduled for a major title match.

Tensions in Damage CTRL have been present for months now, and it all came to a head on SmackDown last week. Bayley revealed that she knew Japanese and understood her teammates were belittling her for a while now. As a result, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner was attacked by the group, but she managed to fight back and state she would face Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 40. Interestingly, tonight could begin the feud between both women.

Asuka and Kairi Sane will be in action tonight against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Kabuki Warriors could use their upcoming rematch to prove they are legit champions, but The Role Model could spoil their plans.

Expand Tweet

The former RAW Women's Champion could cost Asuka and Kairi their titles during tonight's episode. This way, she could send a message to Iyo as some sort of foreshadowing, and she could weaken the confidence of Damage CTRL by taking away the gold in the group.

Which Damage CTRL member could still side with Bayley?

The scene of Bayley and Iyo Sky last week on SmackDown

While Iyo, Asuka, and Kairi have not had the best treatment towards The Role Model for a while, one member who still includes her is Dakota Kai. From the looks of it, she may not have even known beforehand what went down on Friday.

Dakota wasn't present last week on SmackDown and didn't take part in the attack. After what the group did to Bayley, she expressed her heartbreak and confusion on social media as to what happened.

Kai was also the only person in the group who shared her happiness when The Role Model won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. Dakota stated that she cried like a baby and acknowledged her partner for her support and for being selfless.

Which WWE RAW star had an interesting reaction to Bayley's actions on SmackDown?

Before Damage CTRL removed the former WWE RAW Women's Champion from them, the latter kept stating that she would pick Rhea Ripley to face at WrestleMania 40. After last week's SmackDown, The Eradicator shared her amusement with The Role Model.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what happens tonight on WWE RAW.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE