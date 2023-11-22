Becky Lynch to be attacked and replaced by hated WWE star in the Survivor Series WarGames Match? Exploring potential twist

Becky Lynch will face the far more deadly version of Damage CTRL in a Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023, alongside Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi.

The Damage CTRL faction recently challenged Flair, Belair, and Shotzi to partner up with a fourth member to take on Bayley, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Asuka inside the steel structure. Becky Lynch's unexpected appearance gave much-needed assistance to the babyface team.

The match is currently set for the Survivor Series Premium Live Event on November 25, 2023. However, Lynch could be assaulted and replaced in the Women's WarGames Match by the powerful Nia Jax. Jax has taken out Becky Lynch multiple times before the Survivor Series PLEs in the past.

Expand Tweet

In 2018, The Man led the SmackDown Women's roster to invade Monday Night RAW in the build-up to the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Following the altercation, Jax struck Lynch so forcefully that she ended up with a broken nose. The picture of Lynch covered in blood went viral, and it served as the impetus for her ascent to become one of the company's biggest stars.

On the fifth anniversary of the punching incident that propelled The Man to superstardom, Nia Jax sent Becky Lynch a message on social media.

Here is what Jax shared on her Twitter account:

"Oh believe me, the pleasure was all mine! And I can’t wait to do it again!" Jax shared.

You can check out Nia Jax's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax and Becky Lynch recently got into a confrontation backstage during the November 6 episode of RAW. Jax brought up the aforementioned incident, but The Man fired back, adding that she had main-evented WrestleMania while Nia was sacked from WWE.

Recent rumors suggest that WWE may be preparing for a rivalry between Jax and Lynch. At this point, it is all conjecture, but given their RAW altercation and Jax's Twitter post, it seems likely that we will soon be heading there. Moreover, the seeds could be sown if Jax pulls Lynch out from the Women's WarGames Match.

Nia Jax talked about punching Becky Lynch before Survivor Series 2018

Nia Jax addressed her stint in WWE during an appearance on Renee Paquette's podcast, The Sessions. She revealed everything about the events leading up to the infamous punch, the backstage actions that followed, and Becky Lynch's reaction to the entire affair.

"Kevin [Dunn] sends the replayed events in gorilla and it's replaying slow and they're cutting to every fric*in' angle. I was like, I'm so scre**d. So I go to check on her and of course, medicals, like 'everybody out.' I'll give her some space because everybody wants to make sure she is okay. I went to Vince [McMahon] and I was like, 'I'm so sorry', and he was laughing and he was just like, 'Well, it's not ballet.' So then I walk away. I was like, leave it alone. Then I'm like texting Becky making sure she's okay and just bugging the sh*t out of her, and of course, she's like, 'Oh, that's fine,'" Nia Jax said. [H/T ComicBook]

Lynch looks to have benefited from the situation, as she went on to make a big impression after that, paving the way for a WrestleMania main event.

Do you think Nia Jax will replace Becky Lynch in the Women's WarGames Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.