Becky Lynch to face 3-time WWE champion in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential hint

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Mar 07, 2025 02:39 GMT
Former Women
Former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch (Photo credit: WWE.com)

It appears that Becky Lynch has signed a new contract with WWE. However, she has not made her first appearance since late May 2024. As the Road to WrestleMania continues, The Man could return soon and start a feud with a three-time WWE champion.

This three-time WWE champion is the former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, who recently moved to the main roster. Becky Lynch subtly attacked her in a now-deleted social media post where she replied to CM Punk with a photo of him and Roxanne Perez side-by-side.

This happened after the Best in the World urged her to 'come get her man' while taking a shot at Seth Rollins. Lynch, meanwhile, wrote on her post that AJ Lee, CM Punk's wife, should be the one to 'come get her man'.

also-read-trending Trending

Thus, WWE Creative could build on that and have the former NXT Women's Champion cut a promo on Becky Lynch and call her out, setting the stage for a match at WrestleMania 41. The Man could then show up and accept the challenge, making her WWE return nearly a year after her departure.

Still, we should be patient to see if WWE Creative follows that path or continues the Roxanne Perez-Bayley feud, which started nearly two months ago.

Wrestling veteran says WrestleMania 41 might not be the best time for WWE to bring Becky Lynch back

This is what veteran Bill Apter said in an appearance at Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, explaining why this might not be the best time for WWE to bring Becky Lynch back.

"They've got Charlotte back now, they've got Alexa Bliss back, they're bringing a lot of the ladies from NXT...There's a whole influx of people coming into WrestleMania in the women's division. So, I don't know if it's the right time yet," Bill Apter said.

With that in mind, next Monday on RAW, WWE could offer a hint on Lynch's status and what is next for her, as her husband Seth Rollins will collide with CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match.

Edited by Angana Roy
