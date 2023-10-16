Becky Lynch to lose her title to WWE RAW star who was recently absent for months? Looking at what's next for The Man

Becky Lynch is inarguably one of the top superstars on WWE RAW. The Man is in the midst of her first reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. She won the title from Tiffany Stratton on the September 12, 2023, episode of NXT. Since then, Lynch has defended her title against the likes of Natalya and Tegan Nox.

It is possible that Lynch could put her title on the line during the upcoming season premiere of WWE RAW. The Man might defend her championship against Xia Li days after they came face-to-face on the red brand.

At the time of writing, WWE hasn’t booked a match or segment involving the NXT Women’s Champion for RAW. However, it is possible that an impromptu title match could take place between Lynch and Li – with the champion coming out as the victor.

It is worth mentioning that WWE has teased multiple feuds for Lynch ever since she won the NXT Women’s Championship. The Man has come across Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on WWE RAW. Her most recent title defense was against Tegan Nox on the red brand as well.

Lynch had originally pitched Nox as her opponent weeks ago, but apparently WWE booked Natalya as a token of appreciation for the BOAT’s performance at Superstar Spectacle in India.

When is Becky Lynch’s next title defense?

Becky Lynch is set to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc Night 1 on October 24. Lyra had been gunning for a title shot ever since Lynch retained the championship against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy.

However, before she goes up against the champion, Lyra will have to prove that she’s the rightful number one contender in a match against Tegan Nox this Tuesday on NXT. Becky Lynch will most likely appear on the show as well.

Fans can check out the latest on NXT here.