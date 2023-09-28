Becky Lynch to retain her title at WWE NXT No Mercy? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch is the reigning WWE NXT Women's Champion. She won the title several weeks ago during the main event of that week's episode. The Man managed to dethrone the reigning champion, Tiffany Stratton.

The two had a stellar bout, but it was clear that their issues weren't yet over. While Lynch went on to defend the belt against Natalya, the problems between Big Time Becks and Stratton heated up thanks to Tiffany hitting Lynch with a steel chair. This caused Becky to announce a major match.

She will go one-on-one with Tiffany again at NXT No Mercy 2023 this Saturday. This time, however, the bout will be an Extreme Rules Match. While the outcome could go either way, The Man may have the win secured thanks to her new friend, Tegan Nox.

The Man and The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard seemingly bonded on WWE RAW. In fact, Tegan Nox has next. Whichever star wins at No Mercy will fight Nox for the belt on the following edition of RAW.

Tiffany isn't above cheating, and she, too, has a new friend in Kiana James. If the rich and rude James attempts to interfere, Tegan may help Becky and ultimately help ensure that Big Time Becks stands tall. This would thus guarantee that their RAW bout will take place and, of course, be one to remember.

Becky Lynch recently spoke out about some women's lack of screen time in WWE

The Man is one of the company's most heavily pushed and consistently showcased stars. This is especially true among the female athletes.

While that could make her quiet and less hungry, Becky Lynch isn't afraid to speak out to try to better both the women's division and the company. She did precisely that in a chat with the New York Post.

In the interview, she noted how many women aren't getting enough screen time to develop their characters and form a connection with the audience, which hurts her as a top star.

She specifically listed the likes of Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, and Xia Li as quality talents who need more support from the office.

Given that Becky's endorsement has seemingly helped elevate The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard, there's a chance that her words could do the same for Xia, Candice, and Indi. For now, however, it remains to be seen when they'll appear on WWE television and if their booking will stay consistent afterward.

