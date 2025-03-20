Becky Lynch to return as heel and cost WWE Superstar major title at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Speculations are rampant that Becky Lynch is preparing for a return to WWE, but it is unclear when this will happen. Reports suggested that she could come back on the RAW premiere on Netflix back in early January.

However, this didn't happen and she didn't work the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Events as well. Heading into WrestleMania 41, The Man could finally make her WWE comeback after nearly a year. She was last seen in a WWE ring in May last year.

Becky Lynch could come back and target a RAW Superstar, whom she faced at WrestleMania 40. This superstar would be former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator is expected to face Bianca Belair and the new champion IYO SKY in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41, aiming to reclaim her title.

Becky could interfere in the Triple Threat match and return as a heel, costing Rhea the title opportunity at The Show of Shows. This could serve to re-ignite her feud with The Eradicator, to whom she lost at last year's WrestleMania. Their feud can simply be about who was the better wrestler, with Rhea seemingly bullying her way into the title match this year.

In this case, WWE Creative could book a mini-feud between the two on the RAW after 'Mania onwards, before both can re-enter the title picture on the red brand.

Seth Rollins says Becky Lynch is 'active' and nowhere close to retirement

Even as WWE fans anticipate the return of Becky Lynch to WWE, there was speculation about her retiring from wrestling, if there was no deal with the Stamford-based company or another wrestling company.

Still, her husband Seth Rollins spoke with the radio station WFAN and denied these reports, saying that The Man was nowhere close to retirement and was actively working to get back to the ring.

"She took a few months off, she did some television projects, and so she’s gearing up to get ready to come back. Don’t know when that’s going to happen just yet, but I mean, she is active, yes. I will say she is not retired. She’s not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling," Seth said. [H/T CageSide Seats]

With that in mind, it remains to be seen what plans WWE Creative has for Becky Lynch and whether she will have an on-screen storyline with her husband on RAW, as CM Punk, Seth's biggest rival, recently name-dropped her during a segment on the red brand.

