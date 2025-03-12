Becky Lynch to reunite with WWE star after 5 years to usurp Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez? Exploring possible WrestleMania 41 surprise

Becky Lynch has yet to appear in WWE even though she appears to have signed a new contract with the company. The Man hasn't been seen in WWE in nearly 10 months, but we should expect her to return sooner rather than later.

What she will do upon her return remains to be seen, but she could come to the aid of a fellow WWE star and former champion. This superstar is Bayley. The Role Model is coming off a loss to Raquel Rodriguez in a No.1 Contender's Match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, this defeat resulted from some interference from Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, who distracted Bayley and let Raquel earn the victory and a title shot.

Thus, the former Women's Champion could be out for revenge on the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, but she will need help to deal with the numbers game. Becky Lynch could come to her aid, reuniting with Bayley for the first time in more than five years and a tag team match against then Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in September 2019.

With Becky Lynch back, WWE Creative could book a Women's Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 41, where The Man and The Role Model would look to dethrone Liv and Raquel.

Seth Rollins confirms that Becky Lynch is preparing for her WWE comeback

The Visionary spoke with WFAN and revealed that his wife was preparing for her WWE comeback, even though he had no idea when Becky Lynch would make her return eventually.

"She took a few months off. She did some television projects, and so she’s gearing up to get ready to come back. Don’t know when that’s going to happen just yet, but I mean, she is active, yes. I will not say she is retired. She’s not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling," Seth Rollins said. [H/T PWMania]

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, the coming weeks will show whether The Man will return before the Grandest Stage of Them All or on RAW after 'Mania.

