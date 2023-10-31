Becky Lynch became the sixth Women’s Grand Slam Champion after she secured the NXT Women’s Championship on September 12, 2023, by defeating Tiffany Stratton. Ever since her win, she has defended the title against the likes of Natalya, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell, and Stratton, too.

The Man faced Lyra Valkyria during The Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT. While Becky Lynch put up a fight worth watching, Valkyria emerged victorious, marking her first title win in WWE.

As per reports, Becky Lynch entered the match with injuries she sustained prior to the Halloween Havoc match. It’s unlikely that her injuries played any role in her dropping the title to Lyra Valkyria, but this possibility might play a role in what her future in the ring shapes out to be.

The Man hasn’t wrestled ever since Halloween Havoc as she’s going to remain away from in-ring action until she recovers. In the meantime, Big Time Becky can continue to appear on RAW, cut segments and promos, and tease her next storyline.

Currently, The Man and Xia Li have been cutting backstage segments, which possibly hints at an upcoming rivalry.

Becky Lynch has taken a massive shot towards WWE’s top champions

It’s quite clear to the WWE Universe that not every champion is a fighting champion in WWE. Lately, only Seth Rollins has been proving himself as a fighting champion and constantly defending the World Heavyweight Championship. He is scheduled to take on Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023.

Apart from Seth Rollins, former NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch did more in the 42 days that she was champion than Roman Reigns or Rhea Ripley did over the year. During RAW, The Man took a jibe at WWE’s top champions about the same!

"In the span of 42 days, I was able to defend my title more times than Rhea has all year, more than Roman Reigns has all year."

As of now, Rhea Ripley is scheduled for a Fatal Five-Way against Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez for Crown Jewel 2023. On the other hand, Roman Reigns is taking on LA Knight at the same event.

